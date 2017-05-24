Dig deep for the Red Shield Appeal

FUNDRAISER: Lieutenant Zak Churchill, Corps Officer of the Warwick Corps and Stanthorpe Outpost Salvation Army, is ready to rattle tins for the Red Shield Appeal.

FOR those who fall on hard times, the Salvation Army is a saving grace.

This week the Army is seeking our support as they carry out their annual Red Shield Appeal.

Corps officer for Warwick and Stanthorpe Outpost Salvation Army Lieutenant Zak Churchill said the Red Shield Appeal was their major fundraiser for the year and covered Warwick, Stanthorpe and Allora.

"The funds that we collect are used to keep most of our social services operating,” he said.

"Things like recovery centres for people with addiction and safe houses for victims of domestic violence.

"It gives people options, the community services in Warwick and regional areas in particular are kind of lacking.

"Through the Red Shield funding, although we might not have a lot of those services in town, we have the ability to refer them.”

Mr Churchill said addition and homelessness are prominent issues that are often hidden in our local community.

"We don't see people sleeping rough but it's definitely happening,” he said.

"It's more people couch surfing.

"Though they don't have a residence they find someone to crash with and then they move on and on.”

Nationally, the Salvation Army expects to raise $8 million through door-knocking this weekend.

In Warwick, scouts are rattling tins at Rose City Shoppingworld until Thursday.

Door-knocking will also take in place Warwick and Stanthorpe over the weekend.

Or you can show your support by buying a snag at barbecues at IGA and Bunnings on Sunday.

A collection carried out in Allora last weekend by the Rotary Club raised $800.

Mr Churchill said they are aiming to raise $4000 in Warwick and $3000 in Stanthorpe to slightly top last year's numbers.

About 150 volunteers are expected to lend a hand, some of whom have experienced the generosity of the Salvation Army first hand.

"We have a number of people who have been rehabilitated and will be taking part to give back,” Mr Churchill said.

If you'd like to help out, call 46613617.