Dignitary poised to open 150th Warwick Show

Governor General Sir Peter Cosgrove in the Senate marking the start of the 45th Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra.

THE Warwick Show committee had promised to make the 150th event bigger and better than ever.

And while rides and attractions may be on the agenda for some, a distinguished guest is now rumoured to be opening the show.

The Governor-General of Australia Sir Peter Cosgrove is thought to be the dignitary opening the show at the Grand Parade on the night of Friday, March 24.

The Daily News contacted Government House this morning to confirm the Governor-General's appearance in the Rose City.

A Government House spokesman confirmed Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove will undertake a visit to the region in late March.

"This visit will include events in Enoggera, Grandchester, Aratula, Warwick, Stanthorpe, Inglewood and Goondiwindi," he said.

More details of the visit are expected to be released in the days leading up to the show.

Show Committee chairman John Wilson said he could not confirm whether Sir Cosgrove would be officially launching the show, but was looking forward to a great 150th Warwick Show.

Sir Cosgrove is a retired senior Australian Army officer who served in the Vietnam War, receiving the Military Cross in 1971.

He was named to succeed Dame Quentin Bryce as Governor-General of Australia in January 2014.

He was sworn in on March 28, 2014, and created a Knight of the Order of Australia on the same date.

Cosgrove rose to prominence in 1999, when he served as commander of the International Force for East Timor, which oversaw the peacekeeping mission in East Timor during its transition to independence.

He was Australia's Chief of Army from 2000 to 2002, and then Chief of the Defence Force from 2002 to 2005, receiving corresponding promotions to lieutenant general and general.

Sir Cosgrove retired from active service following the end of his term as Chief of the Defence Force, and subsequently served as leader of a taskforce helping to rebuild communities in Queensland after Cyclone Larry in 2006.