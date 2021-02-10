Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dingo nipped a Fraser Island resident on her property.
A dingo nipped a Fraser Island resident on her property.
News

Dingo nips Fraser Island resident on her property

Carlie Walker
10th Feb 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Fraser Island resident has been nipped by a dingo that came onto her property.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers are investigating the incident, which happened at Orchid Beach.

The incident happened earlier this month when a dingo entered the property, approached her and nipped her on the knee.

The incident has prompted rangers to remind residents to ensure their property is secure with fences and gates closed and locked at all times.

This time of year, rangers tend to see juvenile dingoes testing their dominance skills which may cause them to become more brazen and opportunistic ahead of breeding season from March to April, a spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

"People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the wongari, as this may contribute to their habituation and may have consequences.

"Wongari that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food."

More Stories

dingo editors picks fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VALENTINE’S DAY: Best ways to show your love in Warwick

        Premium Content VALENTINE’S DAY: Best ways to show your love in Warwick

        News Love may be in the air, but think outside the box to score some points with your loved one this year.

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        Ex cop: "How many more Jennifers does there need to be?"

        Premium Content Ex cop: "How many more Jennifers does there need to be?"

        News State Government’s new youth crime plan as a “toothless tiger”

        Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Premium Content Health emergency as hospital care costs outweigh cash

        Health Queensland health services record $82m operating loss in 2020