Dinnertime disaster: oven alight at Warwick home

FIRE crews remain on scene at a Warwick home where an oven was ablaze.

Firefighters were called to the Cecil St address just before 7 this evening where food cooking in an oven had reportedly caught fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was out when crews arrived on scene just after 7pm but firefighters helped to ventilate the home and isolate the power source.

She said crews were doing to final checks to ensure the scene was safe.

There was minor damage to the stove but no further damage to the property.

No one was injured in the blaze.