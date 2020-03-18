Menu
STITCHED UP: Warwick’s Boomerang Bags group desperate for local support to stay alive.
‘Disappointing’ show of support for residents doing it tough

Jessica Paul
18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
A “DISAPPOINTING” turnout at a local mental health awareness event has underscored the importance of breaking the mental health stigma in regional communities such as Warwick.

Boomerang Bags, the internationally recognised organisation dedicated to environmental and community awareness, is currently doing a State Government-funded tour of regional Queensland to provide mental health support to locals doing it tough.

However at Warwick’s Boomerang Bags event on Sunday, the very small turnout turned the group’s focus onto how to break down the stigma surrounding mental health in regional communities like Warwick and the broader Southern Downs.

Founder of the Warwick group and local resident Susan Cruickshank said she would love to provide more support for those who needed it but a lack of community interest in the group could instead see it fold.

“We’re trying to do something positive and provide some sense of community but I get tired and I get disillusioned too sometimes,” she said.

Boomerang Bags co-founder Tania Hobbs said Warwick’s struggles were indicative of the same stigma surrounding mental health she had encountered in many other regional Queensland towns along the way.

“Boomerang Bags has gone from being about plastic bags to support,” Ms Hobbs said.

“Warwick was a struggling community, so if we can get the group up and running here, we’re giving the opportunity to bring people together. If we can get something started, we could maybe start to break down that mental health stigma.”

