Product News

Discover the unusual with the new edition of RUTH magazine

20th Nov 2020 6:00 AM

What a year we've had! Based on the amount of Christmas decorations going up early, it seems everyone is keen to see out 2020 as soon as possible.

However, it's also been a year where many people have embraced the unusual and adapted to a new way of living, working, exercising, and more. More people have discovered new hobbies than ever before, tried cooking new dishes, watched different TV shows or read different books to what they'd normally like.

So, for the last edition of QCWA Ruth magazine for 2020, we decided to pay homage to this strangeness and celebrate the positives of the year that was - with a theme of 'embrace the unusual'.

Inside the Summer edition, you'll find stories about laughter yoga, wicker handbags in the shape of animals and fruit, unique wallpaper, rediscovering letter-writing, and more.

You'll also meet an inspiring woman who changed careers from prison nursing to fashion design and is the owner/operator of Hitchley & Harrow - a clothing line for country women, made by country women.

Find your copy of Ruth in newsagents now, and curl up with a cuppa and a great read.

hitchley and harrow qcwa ruth magazine unusual
