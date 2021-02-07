‘DISGRACE’: Community outrage at unkempt council land

An influx of complaints from Warwick residents outraged by “disgraceful” maintenance of public lawns has prompted an urgent response from the council.

Heavy rains hitting the Rose City over the holiday period left several community members frustrated with the overgrown state of Southern Downs Regional Council’s land and grass.

“How about doing some more mowing in Warwick. This city is an absolute disgrace … the corner of Wood and Wallace Sts, which is the main highway through Warwick, for instance,” Gail Watts wrote on social media.

“ (It) would also help if they did a drive up Palmerin and Pratten Sts. Also disgusting – grass growing out of the bitumen,” Margaret Anne Lovell said.

“The grass is so long on East St that soon we won’t be able to see Mt Tabor from our front door,” Juanita Hawkins added.

Under the community’s harsh feedback, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said the council would consider throwing extra resources into property maintenance.

He urged residents to have patience with the council and instead focus on celebrating the significant greenery covering Warwick for the first time in years.

“It’s a great problem to have, really. Twelve months ago, we were looking at desert, and now we’re looking at green,” Cr Pennisi said.

“We’ve got over 6000kms of road verges, and it’s physically impossible for us to do all of those in 20 days. We’re working through them methodically, and we will get to everyone.

“The question is whether we put more resources into them. If you employ more people today, but the drought continues and you have to put them off again, that’s not right.”

SDRC was contacted for further information on the number and nature of complaints received, but did not respond by the Daily News’ deadline.

