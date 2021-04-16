Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Court
Court
Crime

Disgraced dentist in custody over ‘degrading’ assaults

Danielle Buckley
by and Danielle Buckley
16th Apr 2021 2:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Gympie dentist who pleaded guilty to a raft of "violent and degrading" offences has been taken into custody to await his sentence.

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod, 37, was led away from the dock of the Brisbane District Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 21 violent offences including sexual assault, indecent assault and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard the offences were committed over two years against a woman who bravely fronted court this morning for Herrod's sentence, which was adjourned until next week.

 

Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew
Jebson John Pidgeon Herrod was taken into custody today. Picture: Annette Dew

"All relate to a course of conduct that was violent, degrading and persistent...," prosecutor Noel Needham told the court.

The court heard Herrod was initially facing more offences, but they were dropped after "significant negotiations" between defence and prosecutors.

Herrod's barrister Terry Morgans did not make any submissions and instead requested that the sentence be adjourned so a probation and parole report could be obtained.

Herrod will be sentenced next Wednesday.

Originally published as Disgraced dentist taken into custody over 'degrading' assaults

crime dentist editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        Premium Content Reports of plans to wipe out RSL mural sparks fierce outrage

        News Warwick RSL manager Michael Jones responds to wave of anger over reports piece by local artist is to be removed.

        VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        Premium Content VC hero fronts Qld colleagues after expletive-riddled spray

        News Ben Roberts-Smith fronts colleagues after ‘smiling assassins’ leak

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        Premium Content Top 10 unmissable events in Warwick this weekend

        News From three-day sports blockbusters to cocktail nights and a visit from The Block...