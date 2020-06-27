Disgraced MP wants ‘classy’ woman, no ‘emotional baggage’

DISGRACED MP Scott Driscoll is busy building a post-prison reputation as a media and marketing guru while scouring the online dating scene for a "classy" woman without "emotional baggage".

The 45-year-old convicted fraudster from the Brisbane bayside suburb of Redcliffe has wasted no time in using his former high profile to try to woo women online and eke out a living.

Convicted fraudster Scott Driscoll has hit the online dating scene since his release from Wolston Correctional Centre. Picture: Jamie Hanson

He has also been absorbed with social media, posting constant video updates on his new life from his rented Fortitude Valley apartment that receive little to no engagement.

It's a far cry from the former Liberal National Party MP's high point in 2012 as a newly minted ambitious politician living in a comfortable four-bedroom home with his wife in his Redcliffe electorate after years of representing small retailers.

Now separated and with a criminal record, he spends his days posting videos of his dogs, complete with catchy background music, and dishing out political and marketing advice.

He also enjoys a night out, in one video appearing cheek-to-cheek with a scantily clad woman at Emporium's Rooftop Bar in Fortitude Valley.

Scott Driscoll is a fan of Plenty of Fish.

The Sunday Mail can reveal Driscoll has also hit the online dating scene, portraying himself as a loyal and caring go-getter.

Appearing soon after his 20-month stint in Wolston Correctional Centre, the online profile on dating site Plenty of Fish features pictures of him in a series of selfies, and rubbing shoulders with politicians and businessmen, including Virgin boss Richard Branson.

Under the profile "mrmayor_4020", Driscoll is portrayed as a go-getter who is ready to show "warmth, loyalty, care and commitment to those who are near me and deserve that".

"I've learnt how to build my opportunities off the back off hard work, being savvy, very determined, focused, and not waiting around for someone else to give me permission or hand anything to me," the dating bio said at the time.

Scott Driscoll arriving at Supreme Court in Brisbane in 2017. Picture: Dave Hunt

There is no mention of his convictions on 15 fraud-related criminal charges in 2017, or his sudden resignation from Parliament in 2013 amid a corruption investigation.

In 2017 Driscoll pleaded guilty to 10 counts of falsifying records, one charge of fraud, two counts of fraud secret commissions.

The former MP defrauded the Queensland Retail Traders and Shopkeepers Association of more than $100,000 spent on property and political donations.

He was covertly running the body as an MP and sought secret commissions of up to $300,000 from Coles and Woolworths to withdraw his opposition to relaxed trading hours.

Originally published as Disgraced MP wants 'classy' woman, no 'emotional baggage'