‘DISGRACEFUL’: Resident’s street name beef with SDRC

One resident speaks out on their fight against the Witches Lane street name. Picture: Jessica Paul

WHEN Warwick resident Ben Hoffman saw the apparently random name of a street on land his family had tended for generations, he felt his ancestors had been “disrespected”.

Newly named Witches Lane, which runs off Warwick-Killarney Rd in Loch Lomond, forms part of the block Mr Hoffman said his grandfathers settled more than a century ago.

However, unlike several of the other street names in the Warwick area, Mr Hoffman claims Witches Lane blatantly ignores its history.

He said the naming pushed him to demand better community consultation from SDRC.

“My great grandfather Donald Browne selected the block that the road runs down the middle of in 1902, which my grandfather said was selected when Canning Downs Station was split up,” Mr Hoffman said.

“For a road to be named and not acknowledge the heritage and the pioneering people of the district is, in my opinion, a disgrace and extremely disrespectful.

“I would like to see the name changed to Browne’s Lane or Rd, but most importantly I would like to make sure that the council put in place measures that this doesn’t happen again anywhere in our region.”

Mr Hoffman said he discussed the matter with individual councillors, and was in the process of submitting his formal name change application.

An SDRC spokeswoman told the Daily News the council was aware of the concerns surrounding Witches Lane, though it was not protocol to consult residents on every street name.

“For naming submissions associated with a development that doesn’t impact other residents, there is no community consultation and the naming may be delegated to the Mayor or Deputy Mayor for a decision,” the spokeswoman said.

“The name changing process (for Witches Lane) was explained to the concerned residents, however to-date, no formal application has been received through the recognised process.

“Council follows Australian standards for road naming. There have been instances of renaming in the past, however typically naming requests are for unnamed roads.”

The SDRC did not disclose why the name Witches Lane was chosen.

