The Malt House was targeted by an unknown vandal on Saturday night.

POLICE believe a smashed glass door at The Malt House was the work of a disgruntled customer.

Police were called to the venue at about 11pm on Saturday after a person threw a rock shattering a glass door.

CCTV footage of the incident showed three people in the area as the rock was thrown, before they took off up Guy St.

Police said it was alleged the group were refused takeaway alcohol at the venue shortly before the incident.

Their investigations are continuing.