‘Disgusting’: Fury over MAFS sex grilling

by Bronte Coy
9th Mar 2020 8:32 AM

 

Married At First Sight couple Ivan Sarakula and Aleks Markovic have been praised by viewers after refusing to be drawn into a conversation with the show's experts about their sex life.

During Sunday night's commitment ceremony, the pair were questioned by Dr Trisha Stratford about whether they'd been "intimate" - and were accused of being "hostile" when they refused to discuss it.

"I'm quite comfortable with how we're doing in regards to intimacy," Ivan told Dr Trisha, who immediately hit back with: "Where are you at, Ivan?"

"We're at the point where I'm comfortable and …" he responded before being cut off.

"Which is?" she asked again.

 

The couple made it clear they weren’t comfortable discussing their sex life.
At that point, Aleks jumped in to explain that it was a "sacred" subject for them both due to their upbringing.

"I get very uptight and intense talking about intimacy, I've not been raised that way, it's very sacred for both of us," she told the experts.

"Our upbringing and our families - it's generally not a topic we discuss," Ivan added. "So I guess we're of the opinion that when - if - these things progress, it's quite private. We're not after sexual therapy, that's not why we're here."

Dr Trisha refused to drop the subject.
"But this experiment is meant to be uncomfortable," Dr Trisha persisted. "It puts you under pressure, and we ask that you do talk about this."

When Ivan replied that it wasn't "anyone's business but ours", and that they weren't in "an adult film", Mel Schilling jumped in, describing him as seeming "hostile".

"I'm of the opinion that my sex life is no one's business but mine, and I don't know why you keep harping on it," he said, clearly frustrated.

After the experts continued to push the point, Aleks left the group gobsmacked with a surprise threat.

"We're very open with each other, it's just that in an open forum in front of our peers, I don't feel comfortable," she said.

"And the pressure is getting to me, and it's getting to the point now where I will be happy to leave and pursue Ivan outside this experiment if I'm getting pushed about a subject I feel really uncomfortable talking about."

Aleks threatened to leave the show if the topic was pursued.
Aleks and Ivan's united stance in staunchly refusing to discuss intimate details of their relationship prompted an outpouring of support from Twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Married At First Sight continues 7.30pm tonight on Nine.

Watch Not Here To Make Friends live every Sunday and Wednesday straight after MAFS, when James Weir is joined by guests live on Facebook and news.com.au, discussing the couples' ups, downs, sideways, pimples, pashing and misjudged PDAs.

The podcast will be available on news.com.au, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all the usual suspects straight after the live stream.

