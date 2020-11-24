Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
A turtle was allegedly spotted at Woodgate with what appears to be an arrow in its throat.
News

‘DISGUSTING’: Turtle washes up with arrow in its throat

Crystal Jones
24th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCALS have reacted with disgust after spotting a washed-up turtle with what appears to be an arrow embedded in its throat.

A woman who brought the image to the attention of the NewsMail said it was "disgusting" that someone had committed such an act.

The image is believed to have been captured in Woodgate this week.

It is not known if the turtle was already deceased when the object was stabbed into it.

Queensland's sea turtle varieties fall either into the vulnerable or endangered categories.

While some hunting is allowed for indigenous people, anyone acting outside of strict rules can be fined for causing death to vulnerable marine species.

In 2018, two men were fined $17,000 for killing two green turtles and a dugong off Hervey Bay.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Environment and Science urged anyone who had spotted unusual acts on wild animals - dead or alive - to call their reports line straight away.

Anyone with concerns can call 1300 130 372 and select option one.

More Stories

conservation environment sea turtles
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SEX AND SELF-LOVE: Burlesque show breaking barriers

        Premium Content SEX AND SELF-LOVE: Burlesque show breaking barriers

        News ‘No one changed history just by following the status quo’: How one fierce woman is shaking it up on the Southern Downs.

        ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Premium Content ‘FUTURE-PROOF’: $300K project boosts region’s water security

        Council News Southern Downs residents to benefit from new 150kL reservoir, pipeline network, and...

        GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        Premium Content GREAT WALL FALLS: QLD border to reopen on Dec 1

        News Queensland to open to NSW from December 1, with decision on Victoria yet to be...

        REVVED UP: Calls for Warwick burnout pad heat up

        Premium Content REVVED UP: Calls for Warwick burnout pad heat up

        News Demand for a legal way to combat Warwick’s hooning problem is increasing, though...