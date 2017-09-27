Distance no barrier for rodeo

CENTRE STAGE: Georgie Cubis, 16, from Ma Ma Creek will be competing in this year's Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest, vying for the title of Rodeo Princess.

WHEN Georgie Cubis was only a year old (or so) and barely able to walk, she had already started riding horses.

The now 16-year-old is ready to show off the skills she has developed over her lifetime when she competes in the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest next month, vying for the title of Rodeo Princess.

This will be the second year Georgie has competed in the Princess Quest, last year she won the personality category.

Despite living in Ma Ma Creek, she is eager to share her love of Warwick with others by participating in the quest.

"I really love Warwick and I want to represent Warwick and the rodeo as well,” she said.

"Being far away, we can get people from distances to come to the rodeo, which is a bit of a help.”

Georgie was drawn back by the unique experiences offered through the competition, such as making grand entries into the arena and visiting aged care homes.

She has been busily selling raffle tickets and has been sponsored by Pete's Barbar Shop and Judy Gough Performance Horses to raise funds for the competition.

The Rodeo Queen Quest will take place at Warwick Rodeo on October 14.

For more information visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au.