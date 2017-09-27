29°
News

Distance no barrier for rodeo

CENTRE STAGE: Georgie Cubis, 16, from Ma Ma Creek will be competing in this year's Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest, vying for the title of Rodeo Princess.
CENTRE STAGE: Georgie Cubis, 16, from Ma Ma Creek will be competing in this year's Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest, vying for the title of Rodeo Princess. Elyse Wurm
by Elyse Wurm

WHEN Georgie Cubis was only a year old (or so) and barely able to walk, she had already started riding horses.

The now 16-year-old is ready to show off the skills she has developed over her lifetime when she competes in the Warwick Rodeo Queen Quest next month, vying for the title of Rodeo Princess.

This will be the second year Georgie has competed in the Princess Quest, last year she won the personality category.

Despite living in Ma Ma Creek, she is eager to share her love of Warwick with others by participating in the quest.

"I really love Warwick and I want to represent Warwick and the rodeo as well,” she said.

"Being far away, we can get people from distances to come to the rodeo, which is a bit of a help.”

Georgie was drawn back by the unique experiences offered through the competition, such as making grand entries into the arena and visiting aged care homes.

She has been busily selling raffle tickets and has been sponsored by Pete's Barbar Shop and Judy Gough Performance Horses to raise funds for the competition.

The Rodeo Queen Quest will take place at Warwick Rodeo on October 14.

For more information visit warwickshowandrodeo.com.au.

Topics:  princess quest rodeo queen quest warwick rodeo warwick show and rodeo society

Warwick Daily News
Armistice Day grants available

Armistice Day grants available

Groups invited to apply for funding to support commemorative efforts

Doing Warwick proud on the Gold Coast

RECORD HOLDER: Aimee van der Hulst during her days at Warwick State High.

Warwick local representing Adelaide Uni at Australian Uni Games.

Gas cylinder sparks fire on Southern Downs

QFES, Fire, Fire TruckPhoto Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

Fire crews en route to reported blaze

NSW Police issues apology to NRL grand final referee

NRL referee Matt Cecchin poses for a photograph after being announced as lead referee for the NRL Grand Final in Sydney, Tuesday, September 26, 2017.

Incident featured the State of Origin referee in a meme.

Local Partners