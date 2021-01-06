‘Distressed’ man found ‘trapped’ in pub’s roof cavity

A man has been arrested and charged with break and enter after he was found trapped in a pub’s roof cavity.

A man has been arrested and charged with break and enter after he was found trapped in a pub’s roof cavity.

Dehydrated, covered head to toe in dirt and "moaning and groaning" in distress - this is how a man was found "trapped" in the ceiling of a Sunshine Coast hotel he allegedly tried to break into.

Caloundra detectives said the man, 30, had been stuck in the roof cavity of the Landsborough Hotel for several hours on Wednesday morning.

Staff at the Cribb St hotel had heard the man "moaning and groaning" in the roof above a toilet and saw a "very large" hole in the plasterboard.

Detectives were called about 6am and an hour later had arrested and charged the North Booval man with break and enter.

'Foolish' balcony stunt leaves police furious

Stockland study finds big smoke being brushed for suburbia

Caloundra CIB officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man had allegedly been affected by a "mind-alerting" substance.

"CCTV footage shows that he was trying to break in about 1am, and he was found at 6am, so he's had a very bad day," Sen-Sgt Eaton alleged.

"He was distressed from being stuck, no obvious injuries. But being the middle of summer, he was very dehydrated from the heat.

"He was punching holes in the wall trying to get out.

"He was in a pair of shorts and covered head to toe in dirt from allegedly crawling through crawl space in the floor prior to being in the roof."

Sen-Sgt Eaton alleged the man had been pulling out aircon units and wires in the roof which could have ended in his death.

"He was actually very lucky to not electrocute himself," he said.

"There were some massive wires you can see on the CCTV. Just randomly pulling them out."

The man was charged with break and enter and is due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on December 7.