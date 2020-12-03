Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 3
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 3
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
3rd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DYER, Lauren Ella | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BEST, Aaron Brian Arthur; GILL, Jake William; GARRATT, Karl Lee | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; BEAVER; CAMPBELL; CLOSE; COX; DEMPSEY; DOLBEY; GRAHAM; HARROLD; HATTON; HEALY; JAMES-BROWN; JOHNSON; KYNUNA; LEACH; MACFARLAN; MAGGIO; MANEBONA; MURPHY; NEW; PEARSON; REUMER; SAY; STENNER; TE MOANANUI; TENISIO; WATSON; WITT | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DEACON; FRECKNALL; GRADY; NORMAN; TYE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIES, Benjamin Leyland | Judge Smith | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MUNRO; DAVIDSON | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

EDGE, David James | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WICKS, Marc John | Judge Rafter S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HARRIS, Jeromy Lee | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

NGUYEN, Linh Chi | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SCHOUTEN, Luke Jacob | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GREEN, Lauren Jean; DUNCAN, Cory Gerard | Judge Rinaudo | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CHALMERS, Alicia Joy Monique; CHALMERS, Mark Arthur | Judge Burnett | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRYANT, Karl Alexander | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WARNER, Gavin Neville | Judge Dann | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 3

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        Premium Content MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        News Here’s how to snap up unique goodies from over 50 Warwick stallholders at one of the biggest market events of the year.

        Push to slow speed limit to stop sunflower ‘mayhem’

        Premium Content Push to slow speed limit to stop sunflower ‘mayhem’

        News Visitors on the hunt for a perfect sunny snap have led Southern Downs residents...

        BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Rose City after dry spring

        Premium Content BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Rose City after dry spring

        Weather Heightened storm activity and heavy rainfalls predicted after unusually hot and dry...