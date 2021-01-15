Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 15
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

ABREU, Joseph Silva; ERUETI, Devarone William Mccarl; SCHWENKE, Luke Donald; TIMMS, Jadyn Robert;VIRK, Shamsher Singh | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROWN;BUDAK;CHRISTOFFELSZ;CONLON;DAVIS;FERGUSON;GUNES;HANLON;HAWKINS;LEE;LEWIS;LONGHURST;MACZEK;MEAGHER;OBERON;RAMSAY;RICHARDS;ROBINSON;ROCKE;SHARPLIN;WELFARE;WILLIAMS;ZHANG | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DOHERTY; ETEUATI; GBORIE; MARTIN; MCGRANE; NISBET; ROMA; RYAN; TROTT; VANDERLAAN; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

WHITE, Damien; WILSON, Brendan Jade | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HAYDEN | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

ROBERTSON, Tyrone Robert | Judge Reid | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SINGH, Jaideep | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DIETE | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

KAHLER, Anna Catherine | Judge Burnett | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 15

