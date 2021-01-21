Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
21st Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

IBRAHIM, Hamdi Nur | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MACFARLAN, Andrew Ronald; PHAM, Bao; ROMA, Emily | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

GUMMER;KEIGHLEY;LE;MATHIESON;NICHOLLS;OBRIEN;PEMBROKE; BAIN; NGATUVAI; WILLIAMS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ANDERSON;CAMPBELL;CLOSE;CONLON;COX;CURRIE;DALEY;DUNCAN;FLIER;GRAHAM;HARVEY;HATTON;HEI HEI;MARR;MAYBIR;MURPHY;PLATTS;RAFTER;SHARPLIN;SINGH;STEVENS;TOETOE;TRETHEWEY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terrence John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

VORSTER, Heinrich; RANDELL, Christopher | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLIAMS, Thomas | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DIXON, Zane Timothy James | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

MANN, Shane Anthony; MANLEY, Benjamin Patrick; NINYETTE, Robert Wayne; | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HAMILTON, Timothy Samuel | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 21

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        Premium Content ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        News Staff cop abuse from stressed renters as extreme shortages risk leaving Warwick families homeless.

        PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        Premium Content PM’s gas deal to cut Qld power prices, create jobs

        News Gas exporter agreement will likely see power prices drop

        Man narrowly avoids jail after Southern Downs drug bust

        Premium Content Man narrowly avoids jail after Southern Downs drug bust

        News The father claimed he only sold marijuana to support his own years-long...

        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Southern Downs man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for...