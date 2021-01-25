Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
25th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

BLADE-HARKER, Jerome David; BOUNGHI CONNOLLY, Tyrese Selwyn; JOHNSON, Clinton Russell; SHAY, Christopher John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BREWER; DEMPSEY; DRAPER; DUX; KIMBER; MALLETT; SATHIYAVAN; SPREADBOROUGH; SIOLO; WATERS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BENDALL;CARR;CLAYTON;BRETT;DELACRUZ;HEWLETT;KIM;MANN;POPE;SHAY;MCPHERSON;TRANTER; KARAMANIS | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BURRY, Troy William | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Richards | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, January 25

More Stories

brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        Premium Content Revealed: Shocking rate of our aged care abuse

        News After recent revelations of deaths in aged care facilities, the shocking rate of abuse in Queensland homes has been laid bare.

        Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Premium Content Queensland’s most dangerous crime hours revealed

        Crime Not just thieves who get busy on the weekends.

        ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        Premium Content ‘Very frustrating’: PM gets impatient with Premier

        News “These things have to move more quickly that they have done.”

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?