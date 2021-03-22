Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 22
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

BLATCH, Kerri Irene; WHITE, Kyle Anthony | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

APPLEBY; BELTRAME; BLACKBURN; BLESSINGTON; BOXALL; BROOKS; BURKE; CONFORTI; CRAWFORD; CREE; DAN; EVANS; FAULKNER; FOXALL; HOMBSCH; HOPKINS; JOHNSTON; JORDAN-MARSLAND; MASKEY; MCDOWALL; MCKINNON; MCPHERSON; MUNRO; PEET; RICE; ROOTS; SAWYER; SHAY; SINGH; SOUTHERN; STREPELIAS; THORNTON; WILLIS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FITZPATRICK; MEDINA; PETTERSSON; RILEY; ZANDERS | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Dearden | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILSON, Glen John | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DOBBIE, Luke William | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

O'REILLY, Nicholas James | Judge Reid | Court 30 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

BUCKINGHAM, Dylan Barry Phillip | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel | Judge Sheridan | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SIYAWEZE, Leonce | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

ABRAHAM, Whetu Marama | Judge Kent QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WILLMOTT, Steven James Harold | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

COUCHY, Jeffrey Troy Charles; ARMSTRONG, Rick James | Judge Muir | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WRIGHT, Cameron John; AREAITTI, Rayden; SYMONS, Chad Lee | Judge Byrne QC | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DERRICK, Patrick Allan | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

