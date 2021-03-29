Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 29
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 29
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
29th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

MAMARA, Nick | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CARUSO; GRAY; HAIR; HILL; LEEDIE; PUGLISI; RICHARDS; TEAROA | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BLAIR; BRENNAN; BYRNE; CLELAND; CURRIE; DAVIDSON; EDSER; EVANS; FOXALL; JACKSON; JARDINE; JONES; KIM; LAKE; MACKAY; MANON; MORGAN; MURRAY; RENELLA; ROPER; SMITH; TUT; URUAMO; WILSON | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

JOHNSON, Clinton Russell | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

TYSON, Craig John | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HELLWIG, Justin Edward | Judge Dearden | Court 6 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NISSEN, Jarrod Anthony | Judge Rinaudo | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CLEWLEY, Patrick | Judge Morzone QC | Court 24 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MOSTYN, Brendon Russell | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MCGOUGH, Adam Paul Lumley | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

TUISENGE, Egide | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

SYED, Mohammad Anuar | Judge Kent QC | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

COLLETTE, Richard Douglas | Judge Muir | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MAJOR, Traviss Brian | Judge Jarro | Court 35 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

DELOWER, Jarrod James | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

RAMSAY, Matthew Alexander; MIDDLETON, Andrew John | Judge Loury QC | Court 36 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DAVIS, Jacob Kevin | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

GENTNER, Riley Barry | Acting Judge East Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, March 29

More Stories

court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we all need to support one another. Your support for local journalism is more important than ever.

        One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

        Premium Content One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19, which health authorities believe...

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        New Brisbane community case linked to previous cluster

        News COVID alert as case of community transmission confirmed