Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
A man has been fined $500 for failing to pay for a haircut.
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
2nd Nov 2020 6:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

DUNNE, Stephen Anthony | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ALEXANDER; BLOWES; CARTWRIGHT; CRAMB; DAWSON; HANSEN; HARTWIG; MCLEAN; MOORE; PATON; PETERSON; ROOM; TAVELLA; WALKER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ABREU; CURRIE; DZIDUCH; SHAW; SHILLINGSWORTH; WILSON; LUCEY; PAIN | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DOLAN, Ross John; MATTHEWS Christopher John; URBANO, Leigh John | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

CROSBY, Benjamen Lukas | Judge Richards | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CASEY, William Tetiria Mohaka; MAMATTA, Ila Jnr | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BROWN, Nathan Brian | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

OGDEN, Ben Alexander | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TIDDY, Rohan Lockhart | Judge Long S.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

YAQUBI, Mohammed Ali | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

RYLEY, Russell Scott | Judge Kefford | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

THORNTON, Gordon James | Judge Coker | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Michael Robert | Judge Clarke | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 2

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them as the Premier is credited with single-handedly winning the state election.

        OCTOBER CRIME MAP: The trends you need to know

        Premium Content OCTOBER CRIME MAP: The trends you need to know

        Crime EXPOSED: Warwick’s most common crime data and the biggest stories to make headlines...

        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 68.5km exclusion fencing approved but not for all

        Rural ‘One of the most major infrastructure projects in our region for exclusion fencing...