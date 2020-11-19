Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CORCORAN, Ben Joseph; BEESLEY, Stephanie Iris | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAVIS; RILEY; MAMARA; MCKENNA; SMITH | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

APECHE; HECKENBERG; HOWARD; HUNI; KIM; KINGSTON; MANNING; MCKEEN; MIDDLETON; ORD; PARRY; POLJAK; SAWYER; | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

PAYNE, Matthew David Scott | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

GARDINER | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

HERVEY BAY CIRCUIT | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 1:30 PM | (Callover - Legal Representatives Required)

PRACY, Cory Jai, CSONTOS, Tamas | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HILL, NATHANIEL Christopher | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

MANWARRING | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ELDER, Laurance James; O'LOAN Garth Anthony; ELDER, David Alan | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ADCOCK, Peter Aron | Judge Lynham | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 19

More Stories

court list crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunken driver crashes while nearly 5 times legal limit

        Premium Content Drunken driver crashes while nearly 5 times legal limit

        News The man appeared emotional as he told the Warwick court how the incident had ruined his life.

        Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        Premium Content Family left with nothing after Stanthorpe fire

        News ‘Everything is gone’: The community has rallied HOW YOU CAN HELP

        Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        Premium Content Strict new testing to stop cracks in COVID shield

        News New testing regime for hotel quarantine workers to be rolled out in Queensland

        Mega Killarney Christmas display brings back festive fun

        Premium Content Mega Killarney Christmas display brings back festive fun

        News More than 6000 lights will soon be turned on each night, with Covid not stopping...