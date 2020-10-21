Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 21
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 21
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
21st Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

OBIKWELU, Frank; BELL, Peter Brian; MINCZANOWSKI, Mark; GRAHAM, Peter; CHALMERS, Gordon Douglas | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BIRD; BOTON; BRAIN; ELWELL; FOX; GOOLEY; GUNES; HOLLIS; JOHANSEN; JONES; KUHN; KUMAR; MILLET; MOSTYN; NOVAK; ROMA; SAKARIA; SAMARANAYAKE; SAWYER; SILVIA; SIOLO; WILSON; YANKO | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AMETE; BLAKE; EDMONDSTONE; MARSH; PANGARIS; SPENCER; WILLIAMSON; LEONARD; RYAN; VAEVAEMAKI | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

KING, Samuel Ian | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BEHRENDORFF, Keith Leslie | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BROWN, Margaret Joan; DANIELS, Raymond Luke; SWANSON, Jarrod Andrew | Judge Barlow QC | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WRIGHT, Wayne Francis; JEFFS, Jacob Thomas | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COHEN, Alexander James | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 11:15 AM | (Sentence)

PALMER, Donald Roy | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 21

More Stories

Show More
district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Premium Content Warwick ‘boomerang’ encourages naysayers to let go of stigma

        Offbeat The number of youth returning home is on the rise — but here’s why it could be good news.

        SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Premium Content SDRC Mayor gives apology after ‘swearing about’ councillor

        Council News The apology follows a months-long investigation into the incident. DETAILS HERE:...

        REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Premium Content REVEALED: Final plans for Rose City FM relocation

        Council News Last-minute changes to the Warwick not-for-profit station’s new home could delay...

        JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental health stigma

        Premium Content JT MANIA: Thurston meets Stanthorpe students to break mental...

        News THE future rugby league immortal descended on Stanthorpe schools, empowering...