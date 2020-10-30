Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
30th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

STORRS, Bray Michael; ANDERSON, Shannon Robert | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

O'NEILL, Jack Leonard; SILIVA, Joe Tapa | Judge Dearden | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BARKER, Joel Wayne | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AHMED; BARRY; GLIDDON; GUNES; HOMES; JOHNSON; MATTEY; MILLAR; MORRISSEY; NTAWANKA; PALMER; PERRY; RENTOUL; ROSS; SCHIPP; SEARL; SHAPLAND; STEEDMAN; TAWIL; TAYLOR; TOMLIN; VADIVEL; WILLIAMS; WILLMOT | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

AITAU; BAKER; BROOK; BUCKNALL; CHRISTOFFELSZ; CLARKE; ERTEL; FLANAGAN; GRAHAM; HORNE; HUNTER; LE; MALLETT; MCDONALD; OGDEN; PARSONS; WHITE; WIGFULL | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

VADAKKAN | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Legal Representatives Required)

ZHANG, Fangzheng; MCDONAGH, Darren John | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILKINS, Patrick James | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

WELLS, Justin Lee | Judge Jarro | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ROCKHAMPTON MATTER | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

ENOSA, Victor | Judge Clarke | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

JOHANSEN, Gerard Francis | Judge Dann | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 30

More Stories

court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police not fooled by meth dealer’s fishy disguise

        Premium Content Police not fooled by meth dealer’s fishy disguise

        Crime To a casual observer this fisherman was just enjoying the great outdoors, but the only catch he had on his line was town’s meth addicts.

        ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Candidates on crime

        Premium Content ELECTION COUNTDOWN: Candidates on crime

        Politics Q+A: Southern Downs candidates reveal how they would crack down on rising Southern...

        Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Premium Content Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Politics Qld election 2020: Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Premium Content Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Politics Bush voters slam ‘discriminatory’ democracy as postal ballots fail to arrive