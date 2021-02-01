District Court criminal sittings at Warwick today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :
R -v- Day | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Application - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Hidalgo | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)
R -v- Smith and Ives | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Winkworth | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
