District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, February 9
Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :

R -v- Johnson | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Smith & Ives | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Day | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)

R -v- Thomas | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Drury | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

