Warwick District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :
R -v- Johnson | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention)
R -v- Smith & Ives | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Day | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing)
R -v- Thomas | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Drury | Judge Jarro | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, February 9