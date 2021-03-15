Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, March 15
Crime

Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R -v- Drury | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Janssen | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Chalmers | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Warren | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Hubber | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- Reibelt | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- Webb | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- De | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Ives & Smith | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, March 15

 

