Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Warwick today

by Staff writers
16th Mar 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

R -v- Drury | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Chalmers | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Warren | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Hubber | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- Reibelt | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- Webb | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation)

R -v- De | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Mention)

R -v- Ives & Smith | Judge Sheridan | Court 1 Level G | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, March 16

More Stories

warwick district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier not ‘fair dinkum’ over email saga

        Premium Content Premier not ‘fair dinkum’ over email saga

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s continued denials over the email integrity saga are getting “murkier by the day”, the Opposition Leader claims.

        The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Premium Content The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Health Queensland Health answers questions about state’s vaccine rollout

        Best of Warwick: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Warwick: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best brunch in Warwick? Nominations are now open to find the region's...

        WELCOME BACK: 2021 Warwick Show to draw huge crowds

        Premium Content WELCOME BACK: 2021 Warwick Show to draw huge crowds

        News The Warwick Show returns! Here’s everything you need to know about one of the Rose...