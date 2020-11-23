Warwick District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :
R -v- Day | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Drury | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - No Appearance Required)
R -v- Burns | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Hidalgo | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Smith & Ives | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Janssen | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
Appeal of Paterson | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Appeal against Conviction)
R -v- O'Dempsey | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Hillis | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
R -v- Winkworth | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, November 23