Warwick District Court: appearance list for today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Warwick :

R -v- Day | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Drury | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - No Appearance Required)

R -v- Burns | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Hidalgo | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Smith & Ives | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Janssen | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

Appeal of Paterson | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Appeal against Conviction)

R -v- O'Dempsey | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Hillis | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

R -v- Winkworth | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Warwick, November 23