CHARGED: A 30-year-old man will face Warwick Magistrates Court later this month. Contributed

A WARWICK man was charged with five traffic offences overnight after police were called to a disturbance on Dragon St.

Sergeant Greg Burton said a 30-year-old driver was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, driving without due care and attention, as well as driving unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed.

The man has been scheduled to appear at Warwick Magistrates Court on November 29.