DIY Melbourne Cup headwear tips

STATEMENT: Making an impressive hat doesn't have to break the bank. Adam Hourigan

IT DOESN'T feel like the Melbourne Cup without an impressive hat or fascinator.

Looking the part doesn't have to break the bank, if getting a little crafty isn't out of the question.

Expert millinery skills aren't necessary to create a statement hat or fascinator, just channel a bit of imagination and pick up some key pieces to add to an existing hat or start from scratch.

Start with something simple

Look at a felt or straw hat as a blank canvas and consider a few unique ways to jazz it up.

Tying a bow around the brim, the colour of which may match a detail in the accompanying outfit, can be a nice touch.

The ribbon can also serve as a handy tool for fastening a flower.

Imitation flowers can be picked up extremely cheaply and can be discretely attached to the bow using a safety pin.

Alternatively, you could ditch the hat and simply place the flower behind one ear for a understated but unmistakeably races look.

Add a little bit of height

Don't be afraid to really make a statement by using materials that stand out.

Feathers can be easily pinned to the brim of a hat and made to stand on their ends, adding a classy tuft to the top of the headwear.

They can also be placed lying flat along the brim to poke out at the back of the hat, if fastening them straight up seems a little too adventurous to start.

Make use of headbands

Pick up a cheap black headband from the shops and instantly a world of new looks pops up.

A single flower would look elegant glued to the headband, placing it slightly off-centre or right next to the ear.

Smaller flowers can also be glued along the entire band, giving a fresh, spring feel.

Use some imagination to consider what look would work best with the outfit, as all kinds of decorations such as rhinestones and feathers can be easily sourced and used to add personality.

Be creative with headband materials

Using a ribbon for a headband instantly makes a statement, but adding some extra touches can take it to the next level.

Fasten a brooch on the side for a bit of a vintage look, or pin a feather for an elegant 1920s touch.

It's an extremely affordable way to look sophisticated without too much hassle.

Don't be afraid of netting

Adding netting to the side of the hat or headband will add that extra touch to make it look like it was created by a professional.

Source some in the same colour as the base being used, or something that matches the rest of the outfit.

Twist and turn it before fastening it with pins to create some lumps and bumps for texture.

Netting is great for creating a nest, where a flower or some feathers can be placed inside and be framed for extra impact.

Create unique adornments

Materials are easy enough to find at a store, but a truly unique look can be achieved by making one-of-a-kind decorations for the hat.

Picking up a bit of wire or string and filling it with coloured beads can instantly provide a new feature to loop around a flower.

These beaded strings could feature just one type of bead or multiple, but it's best to keep some kind of simple pattern so the look doesn't become too busy.

Scout for inspiration

Imagination is a wonderful thing but sometimes it only gets you so far.

Take a look at Pinterest and good old Google to see what other creations people have mad.

Just some insight on layering or an extra detail that may not have come to mind can ensure the homemade creation looks professional.

Practice before the final design

Before gluing anything to the hat or headband, play around with the materials to see how they can best be used to their full potential.

Remember sometimes simple is best, a little bit of netting, a flower and ribbon can be enough.