DO OR DIE: Water Rats brace for sudden-death semis clash

ON FIELD: Jared Fearby (captain) with the ball for the men's B grade rugby union side. Picture: Emily Clooney

RUGBY: An undefeated Warwick Water Rats men’s side have booked their spot in the finals, but say this weekend’s sudden-death clash is no time to be complacent.

Clinching a huge 37-7 win against USQ on Saturday, the Warwick team has locked in a blockbuster semi-final against the Toowoomba Bears.

A shortened season during the pandemic made every final an elimination round, which men’s coach Dean Cullen said would push the team harder than ever.

“Being minor premiers has no bearing now. We have to win every single game, because otherwise we’re out of it from the beginning,” Cullen said.

“We need to just keep doing what we’ve been doing, because it’s been working in all the previous games – just keep building on what we’ve created and tidying up those little errors.

“Those are mainly in communication and trying to keep the complacency out, especially when we’ve been going so well through the regular season.”

Looking back on the tumultuous start to the season, Cullen said he was proud of the Warwick team’s performance and commitment to the sport and community.

“We’ve gelled really well together, the league boys have brought a bit of freshness and a new aspect to the club, and we’ve taught each other some stuff,” he said.

“There’s been a fair bit of work done behind the scenes as well, with social media and trying to increase community engagement.

“Everyone is going pretty well mentally at the moment, as we’re trying to focus on the season as a whole and the journey of it, rather than just worrying about the game at the end.”