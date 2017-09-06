Do we have your photo on our office wall?

21°
The Daily News office is inundated with photos.
The Daily News office is inundated with photos.
Sean Teuma
THE Daily News has got into the spirit of spring cleaning and we discovered some hidden gems packed away.

We've come across hundreds of photos from across the region spanning decades and are looking for their owners to come and collect them free of charge.

With photos covering a wide variety of topics, including sport, graduation photos, weddings, social events, fishing ventures and school spectaculars, there's a fair chance you might be featured.

If you believe you may have a photo or two here, come down to the office and speak to our staff.

The Daily News is located at 50 Albion St, Warwick. For more information, phone the office on 46601355.

