30°
News

Do you dare enter Into The Woods?

Rylie Mullins (Little Red Riding Hood) and Lachlan Doherty (Big Bad Wolf) at a SOTE dress rehearsal.
Rylie Mullins (Little Red Riding Hood) and Lachlan Doherty (Big Bad Wolf) at a SOTE dress rehearsal. Alisi Malolo
Sean Teuma
by

FINAL preparations are under way as the School of Total Education seniors have their time in the spotlight.

Students from Year 7-12 will partake in their biennial Senior Musical this Friday and Saturday.

Director Ronda Mattarollo said the performance was a culmination of students' hard work.

"Students have only been learning the production since week six of last term,” Mrs Mattarollo said.

"They've come a long way, especially considering it has been one of the hardest musicals we've worked on.

"Students have been very diligent in learning lines.

"Some have been in drama classes for a while, whilst some of the younger students are still new to it.”

Mrs Mattarollo said the choice of the popular James Lapine novel has resonated well with students.

"Colin Alley, a well known dramatist in Warwick chose the play, ran it by us, and we were more than thrilled,” she said.

"The movie came out not too long ago, so the students have been exposed to it in a positive light, and it has been studied as part of the music curriculum.

"It has a contemporary feel, is fast-paced and utilises many stories people grew up with.”

SOTE's Senior Musical 'Into The Woods' will take place at the Vijayadev Yogendra Auditorium at 2 Freestone Rd, Warwick.

Performances will be held at 7.30pm this Friday and Saturday, with tickets $15 for adults and $10 for students/concessions.

Warwick Daily News
Warwick attack victim in coma

Warwick attack victim in coma

UPDATE, 4.40PM: POLICE have revealed details of a "cowardly attack” that has left a 15-year-old Warwick girl fighting for her life in hospital.

BREAKING: Crews responding to fire west of Warwick

The fire in Karara is currently being responded to by rural and urban firecrews.

Blaze burns in close proximity to Karara township.

GALLERY: Daily News reader's photos

A stunning shot from Shaun Hudson.

Check out these great shots from our cover photo competition

Optus say yes to new Southern Downs connection

CONNECTED: Optus regulatory and public affairs vice-president Andrew Sheridan visits the site of the new tower in Emu Vale.

Better data connection made possible for rural residents

Local Partners