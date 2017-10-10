Do you dare enter Into The Woods?

Rylie Mullins (Little Red Riding Hood) and Lachlan Doherty (Big Bad Wolf) at a SOTE dress rehearsal.

FINAL preparations are under way as the School of Total Education seniors have their time in the spotlight.

Students from Year 7-12 will partake in their biennial Senior Musical this Friday and Saturday.

Director Ronda Mattarollo said the performance was a culmination of students' hard work.

"Students have only been learning the production since week six of last term,” Mrs Mattarollo said.

"They've come a long way, especially considering it has been one of the hardest musicals we've worked on.

"Students have been very diligent in learning lines.

"Some have been in drama classes for a while, whilst some of the younger students are still new to it.”

Mrs Mattarollo said the choice of the popular James Lapine novel has resonated well with students.

"Colin Alley, a well known dramatist in Warwick chose the play, ran it by us, and we were more than thrilled,” she said.

"The movie came out not too long ago, so the students have been exposed to it in a positive light, and it has been studied as part of the music curriculum.

"It has a contemporary feel, is fast-paced and utilises many stories people grew up with.”

SOTE's Senior Musical 'Into The Woods' will take place at the Vijayadev Yogendra Auditorium at 2 Freestone Rd, Warwick.

Performances will be held at 7.30pm this Friday and Saturday, with tickets $15 for adults and $10 for students/concessions.