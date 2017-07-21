Do you have the $212K winning ticket?

Staff at Hynes Newsagency Jazzie Spiller and Sophie Shadlow are awaiting the buyer of the Powerball Division 2 winning ticket to come and claim $212,000 in winnings.

ARE you the winner of a massive Powerball jackpot?

Warwick's Hynes Newsagency sold the Division 2 winning ticket, with a prize pool of a cool $212,000.

Owner Peter Hynes said the ticket buyer was yet to come in to claim their winnings.

"We're waiting for someone to come in with a big cheeky grin on their face," Mr Hynes said.

"Lottery tickets are one of the things people love coming in to get - it's the old saying, if you've got a ticket then you've got a chance.

"It could be absolutely anyone who has won it but you do sort of hope it's a regular."

If you bought a ticket yesterday, check your numbers now.

Phone us on 4660 1355 to share your story of the big win.