Do you know who owns this ute?

Sophie Lester
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:43 PM
A ute abandoned at the corner of Bracker Rd and Tooth St, Warwick.
A ute abandoned at the corner of Bracker Rd and Tooth St, Warwick. lan Mace

WARWICK police are continuing to investigate the circumstances in which a ute was abandoned in the Rose City.

A black Holden utility vehicle with Queensland licence plate 975 XLQ was reportedly found dumped at the corner of Tooth St and Bracker Rd in Rosenthal Heights.

A Warwick officer said police found the ute this morning lodged between the power pole and property boundary fence on the side of the road.

He said officers were continuing their investigations.

The ute appears to have crashed into the power pole and has sustained damage to the front headlight and the bonnet and body of the vehicle.

Anyone with information relating to the vehicle can phone Police Link on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers

on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  abandoned vehicles crimestoppers qps warwick community

