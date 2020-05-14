Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smells Bad
Smells Bad
Health

Doc’s pongy solution to keep socially distanced

by Pete Martinelli
14th May 2020 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RURAL doctors have come up with a whiffy solution to keeping socially distanced: don't wear deodorant.

Dr John Hall, President of the Rural Doctors Association of Australia that social distancing should not be forgotten as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

He also came up with a method to maintain distancing that might seem on the nose.

"Keep your distance! You could always stop wearing deodorant; this might help others stay away from you," Dr Hall said.

Of course, he may not have had the tropical climate of the Far North in mind with that one.

For those not willing to forego roll on, there are alternatives.

Cairns Happy Herb Shop manager Jilli Manning said salt blocks would bash BO but probably not keep people away.

"It kills bacteria that causes body odour," Ms Manning said.

She joked that some of the stronger aromatherapy products would tick the box - just the thing if you wanted to clear an elevator.

"Possibly some strong patchouli would work, some essential oils, just splash it around."

Originally published as Doc's pongy solution to keep socially distanced

More Stories

coronavirus doctors health lockdown social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Giving birth during pandemic ‘experience unlike any other’

        premium_icon Giving birth during pandemic ‘experience unlike any other’

        News A Warwick mother of seven reveals what it’s like to bring a new life into the world in uncertain times.

        What to expect when you’re expecting restrictions to lift

        premium_icon What to expect when you’re expecting restrictions to lift

        Sport Eager to get back on the sporting field? Warwick coaches reveal when play may...

        ‘Wake-up call’: China’s new threat

        ‘Wake-up call’: China’s new threat

        Business Threat to cut off Australia’s $63 billion iron ore export pipeline

        Costly fire damage to The Malt House in Warwick

        premium_icon Costly fire damage to The Malt House in Warwick

        News Fire station officer estimates a hefty bill for the hot spot.