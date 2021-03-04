Menu
A Rockhampton doctor has been charged with common assault after allegedly urinating on the shoes of several women outside a Fortitude Valley nightclub.
Crime

Doctor charged after allegedly peeing on women’s shoes

by PATRICK BILLINGS
4th Mar 2021 7:39 PM
A Queensland doctor has been charged with common assault after allegedly urinating on the shoes of several women outside a Fortitude Valley nightclub.

Rockhampton based Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Theron Moodley appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

Moodley has been charged with three counts of common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Theron Moodley appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with three counts of common assault.

He is also facing a charge of possessing a dangerous drug namely gamma-hydroxybutyrate, also known as fantasy.

Police will allege Moodley was waiting in line outside a Valley venue on December 20 when he started urinating which went onto the shoes of the women in front of him. He was subsequently charged with the common assaults the following day.

Three alleged victims were listed in court documents.

Today in court his lawyer Nick Dore said they were seeking to have the common assault charges referred to mediation.

Police prosecutor Snr Sgt Mark Gorton said the arresting officer thought this was "reasonable" and mediation was accepted at this stage.

Mediation is an alternative dispute resolution process occurring outside of the court where the alleged offender and victims meet to reach an agreement about the matter.

Mr Dore said they were seeking a prosecution analysis of the substance relating to the drug charge.

Magistrate Suzette Coates adjourned the matter to May 14. Moodley was granted bail on his own undertaking.

