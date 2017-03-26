Dodgems lure show crowd

DODGEM DERBY: Will and Madison Styles in sideshow alley at the 150th Warwick Show

SIDESHOW alley is one of Warwick Show's much-loved traditions but the dodgem cars stood out by far as the crowd favourite.

Technology may have superseded dodgem cars and delivered more thrilling high-tech rides but the simple principle of jumping in a car and crashing it has evolved into the fairground equivalent of extreme sports for kids and adults alike.

Brisbane-based dodgem car operator Joshua McGregor said he expected at least 1000 people to take his dodgems for a drive during the three-day show.

Mr McGregor, who has others rides at the event this year, said dodgems were usually the favourite at regional shows.

"I think they have been so popular for so long is because the whole family can participate and unless you do something very extreme, the dodgems are a safe ride for all ages,” Mr McGregor said.

At $8 a piece for four minutes, the dodgem experience is short which has the advantage of no snaking lines of families waiting for a long ride to end.

Mr McGregor said his 12 bumper cars were even more popular in Warwick than other larger regional shows as they are the only dodgems at the event. Toowoomba Show has at least four dodgem car operators.

"The dodgems will start to get very busy about 4pm when the families typically come through,” he said.