Child taken to hospital after dog bite

RESPONDING: An ambulance crew is on their way to Allora amid reports of a dog bite injury.

UPDATE 6pm: A young girl has been taken to Warwick Hospital with facial injuries after being bitten by a dog earlier this afternoon.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Services said the child sustained minor facial injuries and was transported in a stable condition.

The girl was the only person injured in the incident.

The Ambulance crew were called to Arnold St in Allora at about 4.40pm this afternoon.

INITIAL 5pm: An ambulance crew is racing to Allora amid reports of a dog bite injury.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Ambulance Services said the call was received at about 4.40pm this afternoon.

One team is currently responding to the address on Arnold St.

The injuries sustained in the incident are unknown at this stage.

Updates to follow.