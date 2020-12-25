Dog bites woman on face at Amamoor
An Amamoor woman was taken to hospital last night after she was bitten on the face by a dog.
The woman, in her 50s, suffered the injuries at a private residence in the Mary Valley township about 8pm.
She was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.
