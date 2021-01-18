Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pet dog and driver flee after car ends up in lounge room
Pet dog and driver flee after car ends up in lounge room
News

Dog, driver missing after house crash

by Jack Paynter
18th Jan 2021 7:14 AM

A Melbourne family and police are desperately searching for their pet dog after it ran away when an out-of-control car crashed into their loungeroom.

The driver of the white Audi is also missing after he freed himself from the wreckage and fled the scene on foot following the crash overnight.

Police said the Audi was travelling along Tucker Road in Bentleigh when it crossed onto the wrong side of the road about 2am on Monday.

The out-of-control car then crashed through a fence and into the front of the house.

When the sleeping family came downstairs to investigate what had happened, they found the car covered in bricks in their loungeroom but their one-year-old pet Italian greyhound named Vic was missing, a statement from NSW Police said.

Officers searched the local area but the runaway pooch and driver are yet to be found.

Police have released a photo of Vic in the hope that someone will recognise the beloved pet and help return the dog safely to worried family.

Anyone who sees Vic has been urged to contact Bayside Police Station on 8530 5100.

Any witnesses or anyone with information on the identity or location of the driver has also been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Dog, driver missing after house crash

More Stories

accident crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News With Queensland predicted to have the highest unemployment in Australia this year, there are calls for “heavy policy lifting” to repair the state’s economy.

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        Construction starts for huge Warwick High revamp

        Premium Content Construction starts for huge Warwick High revamp

        News New information reveals part of the project could be finished by school return this...

        Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Premium Content Qld’s anti-vaxxer hotspots to be targeted in jab campaign

        Health Queensland’s anti-vaxxer hotspots will be centre of COVID-19 jab campaign