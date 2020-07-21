Investigations continue into the tragic death of a dog which had its mouth taped shut. Picture: lauren Davis/Facebook

Investigations continue into the tragic death of a dog which had its mouth taped shut. Picture: lauren Davis/Facebook

WARNING: Confronting

Police have launched a public appeal for information over the horrific death of a dog in Sydney's west last month.

The injured dog was found by passers-by on the corner of Silverdale and Elton roads in Silverdale late on June 28.

The women who made the grisly discovery took to Facebook to express her disgust.

"I stopped for what we thought was a dog who may have been hit by a car," Lauren Davis wrote.

"The poor dog was alive, with her mouth taped shut and clearly visible bloodied fresh wounds from a dogfight or some similar disgusting act."

She explained how she managed to remove the tape and rush the dog to the nearest vet but she sadly died on the way. The vet informed the police.

"This is not entertainment - it is inhumane, vile and downright evil," she said.

Police say the dog, a two-year-old Kelpie cross, had suffered multiple injuries and her muzzle had been taped shut.

Officers from Nepean Police Area Command continue to investigate and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities would like to speak with the driver of a white late-model Toyota HiLux who was seen in the area at the time the dog was found.

Originally published as Dog left to die with mouth taped shut