Dog park to be considered for Warwick

Dogs just want to have fun in their own Warwick park.

A WARWICK dog park will be up for consideration by Southern Downs councillors this week.

Councillors last month reviewed a petition to bring a dog park to the Rose City.

Three recommended locations will be discussed at tomorrow's council meeting in Stanthorpe.

Petitioners asked the council to consider Federation Park on Victoria St, Mel Gibson Park on Bracker Rd and Victoria Park on the New England Hwy.

The estimated cost of building a dog park at these locations is between $15,800 to $25,500, depending on whether benches and water fountains are to be included in the design.

A fourth option has also been noted at Griffith Estate, where a section of the park is already mostly fenced in, and a dog park could be constructed for $4800-$16,000.

The full details of the proposal are available in the council agenda from sdrc.qld.gov.au.