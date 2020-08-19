Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
A man has been charged with animal cruelty and weapon offences for allegedly fatally shooting his neighbour’s dog.
Crime

Dog ‘shot dead’ by neighbour, cops say

by Angie Raphael
19th Aug 2020 2:45 PM

A 49-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty and other offences after allegedly shooting dead his neighbour's dog in Western Australia.

Police say the red cloud kelpie cross doberman named Splinter had wandered onto the man's Jurien Bay Vista property on Sunday afternoon, and as his owner called him back, the accused came through his front door and shot the dog with a rifle.

Splinter was rushed to the Dongara Veterinary Clinic but died on the way there.

The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force
The man has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty over the shooting death of Splinter. Picture: WA Police Force

Police say they seized seven rifles, a shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the alleged shooter.

He has been charged with 13 offences including animal cruelty, possessing an unlicensed firearm, failing to provide adequate storage facilities to ensure firearms or ammunition safety, and discharging a firearm to cause fear or danger.

He is scheduled to face Geraldton Magistrates Court on September 3.

Originally published as Dog 'shot dead' by neighbour, cops say

animal cruelty

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Premium Content Police allege man masturbated at Condamine river walk

        Crime Officers claim the man was still naked when they arrived at the popular walking spot.

        BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Premium Content BEST OF: 10 bizarre stories from Warwick courts

        Crime From dildo thieves to toilet cloggers, here are the court stories that raised an...

        Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Premium Content Toowoomba to form ‘water alliance’ with nearby councils

        Environment The council has put forward a plan to create a formal water alliance

        Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

        Premium Content Pandemic could rob winemaker of final moments with sister

        News Marlize Christensen's medical fund has stopped paying for care