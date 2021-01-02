Menu
Crime

Dog taken in ‘sickening’ broad daylight theft

by Nathan Edwards
2nd Jan 2021 11:33 AM
A Brisbane couple have been left looking for answers after their beloved Dachshund was stolen in broad daylight outside a BWS in Brisbane.

Urgent help has been requested from the public to help track CoCo the Dachshund after she was stolen by two people on New Year's Eve at 10:28am at Nundah Village.

It's reported one of CoCo's owners tied her to a traffic bollard outside the BWS bottle shop to quickly duck into the local pharmacy, but returned five minutes later to find her missing without a trace.

CCTV footage obtained from the shopping centre has shown two people, one man and a teenage boy patting CoCo with another female before the man undoes her lead, picks her up and rushes away with the young boy in tow.
CoCo has not been handed in to a vet or pound and her owners have grave concerns for her welfare.

The bold daylight theft has been labelled as "sickening" by pet detective Anne-Marie, who is helping the couple track down their missing pet.

"It was a very brazen and sickening thing to pull off in front of others like this" she said.

The ordeal is being investigated by police.

