Dogs herd a tough flock for state trials

Liana Turner
| 22nd Jun 2017 4:13 PM
TOUGH FLOCK: Traprock farmer Dan Bougoure during the Queensland Supreme Sheep Dog Trials in Stanthorpe.
TOUGH FLOCK: Traprock farmer Dan Bougoure during the Queensland Supreme Sheep Dog Trials in Stanthorpe.

THE Queensland Supreme Sheep Dog Trials held in Stanthorpe this month have been marked a success.

The event's chief steward Gary Hurtz said the Queensland Supreme had been held in Karara for the last few years, but the facility wasn't able to host it in 2017.

When he was approached, Mr Hurtz said he welcomed the opportunity to host the trials, which ran at Stanthorpe Showgrounds from June 8 to 11.

"It was very successful but the sheep were tough,” Mr Hurtz said.

Mr Hurtz, who was also competing, ultimately made the state representative team along with sheep dog trialling veteran Geoff Gibson from Warwick, who claimed first place in the run-off.

"There were six dogs that went into the run off and the top two will go to the Australian Supreme,” he said.

"I got second position.”

He said this would see the two of them, dogs in tow, head to Victoria for the national trials in October.

"We're very excited,” Mr Hurz said.

"I went in with very little pressure because I was there to have fun and do the best I could.”

He said his dog, Hurtzys Mattie, surpassed his expectations throughout the state event.

"He just sort of held them,” he said.

This will mark Mr Hurtz' first time taking part in the national event, and it's something he'd like to bring to Stanthorpe when it's due back in Queensland in two years' time.

"I'm hoping I can run the Australian supreme here in 2019,” Mr Hurtz said.

"It's a beautiful big open arena.”

He said Charleville was also interested to host the event, but he would speak up for the Southern Downs when the time came.

Mr Hurtz said it would be great to head to the national trials along with Mr Gibson, a stalwart with some 30 years of competing under his belt, after such a challenging run with an uncooperative flock of sheep.

"There was no big scores,” he said.

"The top scores were in the 80s or 90s.

"I think to get in the top 15 you only needed 55 or 62.”

Mr Hurtz said the sheep were challenging throughout the event.

"The sheep kept taking points off us,” he said.

"They were out of Traprock country and (the owner) doesn't work with dogs that much.”

He said the flock's owner would often herd them with vehicles and use dogs after getting them into a yard.

This made for a tough competition which seriously separated the ranks.

"It sorts the dogs and the handlers out,” he said.

"It's the Queensland Supreme and that's what you need.”

Topics:  queensland supreme sheep dog trials stanthorpe state trials

