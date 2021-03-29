Dogs suffer horror injuries in shocking weekend attack

A Warwick family was left distraught when a dog attack left their two pets wounded, and the owners facing a vet bill of more than $800.

Rescue dogs Sam and Ally have been a part of the Geddes family since they were puppies and are best described by owner Paul as “two of the biggest wimps you've ever met”.

The two pooches were brutally attacked by another dog on Sunday, leading Mr Geddes to urge other residents to be vigilant with their pets.

Mr Geddes said a white bitch of unknown breed was roaming the Locke St and Chermside Dr areas when it attacked 33kg Sam in his own yard, pulling him from underneath the Colorbond fence, bending it.

When Ally came to protect her friend, she was attacked, too.

Paul’s elderly mother was left to fight off the dog with a wheelie bin before Mr Geddes and his father arrived.

“Mum was absolutely beside herself,” he said.

“Mum said she heard Sam’s scream, a scream she had never heard in her life.



“I walked over to Sam and said ‘what’s wrong buddy’, I put hand on him and that’s when we realised there was blood all over him.”

A visit to the vet soon discovered Sam had serious puncture wounds in his neck and wounds to his back leg, resulting in numerous stitches and drains.

The wounds on Sam's legs

Ally escaped with a gash to her nose and neck, and appeared to be distressed.

“Ally has been following my dad around since it happened, she won’t leave his side,” Mr Geddes said.

“When she goes inside, she just curls up and won’t go anywhere.



Mr Geddes said he would “never in a million years worry about (our dogs) attacking another dog”, making the incident that much more shocking.

Ally was bitten behind the neck.

Mr Geddes said the outcome could have been worse if a child was involved.

“We’ve gone to lengths to keep them safe and protected, it’s not like we’re letting them roam free,” he said.

“Our concern was, given the fact she attacked him through the fence, she wouldn’t have known the difference between a toddler and a dog.

Mr Geddes has since filed a complaint with Southern Downs Regional Council in hopes of identifying the dog responsible.

