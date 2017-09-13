31°
Doing battle at Leslie Dam

Sarah Bourke and De Kelly.
MORE than 90 brave men, women and children - as well as a few dogs - conquered the Battle of Baghdad at Leslie Dam on Sunday.

The chilly morning and early start didn't deter people from testing themselves on the obstacle course, featuring 14 challenging hurdles.

Participants climbed over walls, leapt over hurdles, crawled through muddy trenches and wormed their way between the underground maze en route to completing the challenging circuit.

Event organiser Johnno Felton said the popular event would return next year. "People have been extremely happy with the day,” Mr Felton said.

"We're definitely bringing it back next year, with a few improvements already planned.

"The course will remain at the YMCA for groups such as schools, scouts and football teams to use.”

